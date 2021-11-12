Indexed Finance (NDX) Price Reaches $1.95 on Major Exchanges

Indexed Finance (CURRENCY:NDX) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 12th. One Indexed Finance coin can currently be bought for $1.95 or 0.00003029 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Indexed Finance has traded up 7% against the U.S. dollar. Indexed Finance has a total market capitalization of $1.67 million and $19,273.00 worth of Indexed Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 65,585,120% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78952386 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001553 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00001860 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46.26 or 0.00071826 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46.56 or 0.00072285 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $63.19 or 0.00098117 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,663.66 or 0.07240967 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64,479.53 or 1.00113296 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Indexed Finance Profile

Indexed Finance’s genesis date was December 15th, 2020. Indexed Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 854,801 coins. Indexed Finance’s official Twitter account is @ndxfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Indexed Finance is a project focused on the development of passive portfolio management strategies for the Ethereum network.Indexed Finance is managed by the holders of its governance token NDX, which is used to vote on proposals for protocol updates and high-level index management such as the definition of market sectors and the creation of new management strategies. “

Indexed Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Indexed Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Indexed Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Indexed Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

