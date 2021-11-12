Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) Shares Sold by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lessened its holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 237,022 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,258 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.36% of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust worth $6,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ILPT. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 38.2% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in the second quarter worth about $75,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 21.8% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in the first quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 8.5% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. 85.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Industrial Logistics Properties Trust alerts:

Shares of ILPT stock opened at $25.40 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.81 and a 200 day moving average of $26.38. The company has a current ratio of 6.98, a quick ratio of 6.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.05, a P/E/G ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 1.04. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a twelve month low of $20.32 and a twelve month high of $28.66.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 25th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 22nd. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.59%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Industrial Logistics Properties Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.33.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Company Profile

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, which owns and leases industrial and logistics buildings and leased industrial lands. The company was founded on September 15, 2017 and is headquartered in Newton, MA.

Recommended Story: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Receive News & Ratings for Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Industrial Logistics Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.