Infinitecoin (IFC) Achieves Market Cap of $16.24 Million

Infinitecoin (CURRENCY:IFC) traded down 4.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 12th. One Infinitecoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Infinitecoin has traded down 25.5% against the US dollar. Infinitecoin has a market capitalization of $16.24 million and $124.00 worth of Infinitecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pakcoin (PAK) traded down 42.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Emerald Crypto (EMD) traded 21.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Anoncoin (ANC) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000088 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Comet (CMT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Aricoin (ARI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LiteBitcoin (LBTC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SocialCoin (SOCC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Infinitecoin

Infinitecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Infinitecoin’s total supply is 90,595,753,019 coins. Infinitecoin’s official Twitter account is @infinitecoinifc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Infinitecoin is https://reddit.com/r/infinitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Infinitecoin is www.infiniteco.in

According to CryptoCompare, “Infinitecoin (IFC) is a peer-to-peer open source cryptocurrency that is based on Litecoin (which was in turn inspired by Bitcoin), except that it will have 1142.86 times as many coins, and the difficulty with which coins are produced is adjusted more frequently. “

Infinitecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Infinitecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Infinitecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Infinitecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

