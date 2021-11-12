InfuSystem Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) Shares Purchased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in InfuSystem Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) by 11.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 283,465 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,575 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.38% of InfuSystem worth $5,893,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acuitas Investments LLC lifted its position in InfuSystem by 114.5% in the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 156,450 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,253,000 after purchasing an additional 83,528 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of InfuSystem during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $233,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of InfuSystem by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 438,673 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $9,120,000 after acquiring an additional 7,921 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of InfuSystem during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of InfuSystem during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $311,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of InfuSystem stock opened at $16.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.13. InfuSystem Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.51 and a 1 year high of $23.26. The company has a market cap of $340.19 million, a P/E ratio of 23.63 and a beta of 0.98.

InfuSystem (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.07). InfuSystem had a return on equity of 38.26% and a net margin of 15.22%. The company had revenue of $24.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.50 million. On average, analysts forecast that InfuSystem Holdings Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of InfuSystem from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

About InfuSystem

InfuSystem Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the Integrated Therapy Services; and Durable Medical Equipment segments. The Integrated Therapy Services segment focuses on oncology such as providing ambulatory pumps to oncology offices, infusion clinics and hospital, and outpatient chemotherapy clinics.

