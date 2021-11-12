Ink Protocol (XNK) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $207.00

Ink Protocol (CURRENCY:XNK) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 12th. Ink Protocol has a total market cap of $483,305.26 and $207.00 worth of Ink Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ink Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ink Protocol has traded down 20.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.17 or 0.00053445 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001561 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $142.19 or 0.00222403 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00011201 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.76 or 0.00090352 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Ink Protocol

XNK is a coin. Its launch date was February 23rd, 2018. Ink Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 427,113,382 coins. Ink Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation . Ink Protocol’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ink Protocol is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ink Protocol’s official website is paywithink.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Developed by Listia, Ink Protocol is a P2P (Peer to Peer) marketplace. It is a platform that allows the participants to buy or sell goods between them (similar to e-bay or Amazon) using a cryptocurrency as a medium for payment. Ink Protocol has developed a reputation mechanism in orders to rate the sellers. In addition, a mobile app is available for the users' devices. The Ink Protocol token (XNK) is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a utility token and it is the exclusive medium of payment when buying goods on the platform. “

Ink Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ink Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ink Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

