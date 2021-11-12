InMed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INM) Issues Earnings Results

InMed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INM) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of INM traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $1.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 188,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,260. The company has a market capitalization of $13.13 million and a PE ratio of -0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 3.78. InMed Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.25 and a fifty-two week high of $6.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.44.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in InMed Pharmaceuticals stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INM) by 76.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,581 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,459 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.16% of InMed Pharmaceuticals worth $41,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 10.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, researches and develops cannabinoid-based therapies. The company's lead product is INM-755, a cannabinol topical cream, which is in a second Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of epidermolysis bullosa. The company is also involved in developing INM-088, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of glaucoma; and INM-405 for the treatment of orofacial pain.

