Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) Given New C$23.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) had its target price cut by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$24.00 to C$23.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 17.59% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on INE. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$23.50 to C$26.50 in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy in a research report on Friday, September 17th. CSFB set a C$26.00 target price on Innergex Renewable Energy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$24.00 to C$23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price objective on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Innergex Renewable Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$25.38.

Get Innergex Renewable Energy alerts:

INE stock traded up C$0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting C$19.56. 100,670 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 715,414. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.77 billion and a PE ratio of -21.80. Innergex Renewable Energy has a 1 year low of C$18.37 and a 1 year high of C$32.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$20.49 and a 200-day moving average of C$20.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 574.10, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, and wind and solar farms, as well as energy storage facilities. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

Read More: What Is an EV Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Innergex Renewable Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innergex Renewable Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.