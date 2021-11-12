Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) Price Target Lowered to C$23.00 at TD Securities

Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at TD Securities from C$24.00 to C$23.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 17.59% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. CIBC dropped their price objective on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$23.00 to C$22.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Raymond James set a C$26.75 target price on Innergex Renewable Energy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a C$24.00 target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$25.38.

TSE:INE traded up C$0.10 on Friday, hitting C$19.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 715,414. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 574.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$20.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$20.85. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.77 billion and a P/E ratio of -21.80. Innergex Renewable Energy has a one year low of C$18.37 and a one year high of C$32.48.

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, and wind and solar farms, as well as energy storage facilities. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

