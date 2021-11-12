Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) Director Sells $27,454.10 in Stock

Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) Director Milton C. Blackmore sold 293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.70, for a total transaction of $27,454.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of IOSP stock traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $93.78. The stock had a trading volume of 69,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,057. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 25.27 and a beta of 1.35. Innospec Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.56 and a twelve month high of $107.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $87.84 and its 200 day moving average is $92.09.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.02. Innospec had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 6.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Innospec Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 15th. This is a boost from Innospec’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.57. Innospec’s dividend payout ratio is 30.89%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Innospec from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday. CL King lowered their price target on Innospec from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Innospec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IOSP. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Innospec during the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Innospec by 35.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 703 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Innospec during the first quarter worth approximately $68,000. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Innospec during the second quarter worth approximately $241,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Innospec by 167.0% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,022 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

About Innospec

Innospec, Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets and supplies fuel additives, oilfield chemicals, personal care, and other specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Fuel Specialties, Performance Chemicals and Oilfield Services. The Fuel Specialties segment develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies a range of specialty chemical products used as additives to a range of fuels.

