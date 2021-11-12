Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) Chairman Sells $27,842.52 in Stock

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) Chairman Alan D. Gold sold 804 shares of Innovative Industrial Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.63, for a total value of $27,842.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

IIPR traded up $2.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $279.52. 175,341 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 267,119. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $247.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $216.97. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $146.81 and a 52-week high of $284.36. The company has a quick ratio of 80.69, a current ratio of 80.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a PE ratio of 64.06 and a beta of 1.46.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.04. Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 7.10% and a net margin of 58.40%. Equities analysts predict that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. Innovative Industrial Properties’s payout ratio is 138.57%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $256.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Innovative Industrial Properties from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Innovative Industrial Properties from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Innovative Industrial Properties from $175.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on Innovative Industrial Properties from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Innovative Industrial Properties currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $256.25.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IIPR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 8,478.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 16,957 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 73.2% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 192,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,659,000 after purchasing an additional 81,300 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $1,064,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 144,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,953,000 after purchasing an additional 15,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 28,350.0% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701 shares in the last quarter. 75.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Innovative Industrial Properties Company Profile

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of industrial properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New York, North Dakota, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

