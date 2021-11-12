Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) Shares Purchased by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) by 314.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,377 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,112 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties were worth $1,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 147.1% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 100.0% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 75.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Innovative Industrial Properties stock opened at $277.40 on Friday. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $146.81 and a 52-week high of $284.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $246.88 and a 200 day moving average of $216.54. The company has a quick ratio of 80.69, a current ratio of 80.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.74 and a beta of 1.46.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.04. Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 58.40% and a return on equity of 7.10%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This is an increase from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. Innovative Industrial Properties’s payout ratio is currently 138.57%.

Several research firms have recently commented on IIPR. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $175.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $256.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.25.

In related news, Director Gary A. Kreitzer sold 2,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.24, for a total value of $100,566.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,349,034. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott Shoemaker sold 360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.00, for a total transaction of $83,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,089 shares of company stock valued at $1,168,992 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Innovative Industrial Properties Company Profile

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of industrial properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New York, North Dakota, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

