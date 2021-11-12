Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF – July (NYSEARCA:QTJL) Trading Up 0.6%

Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF – July (NYSEARCA:QTJL)’s stock price was up 0.6% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $27.86 and last traded at $27.86. Approximately 615 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 5,778 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.69.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.92.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF – July stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF – July (NYSEARCA:QTJL) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 18,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $490,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned about 6.26% of Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF – July at the end of the most recent quarter.

