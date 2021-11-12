Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – July (NYSEARCA:XDJL) Stock Price Up 0.4%

Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – July (NYSEARCA:XDJL)’s share price was up 0.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $27.55 and last traded at $27.55. Approximately 18 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 6,667 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.43.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.73.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – July stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – July (NYSEARCA:XDJL) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 48,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,249,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned 37.14% of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – July as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

