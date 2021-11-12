InsaneCoin (INSN) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $16.00

InsaneCoin (CURRENCY:INSN) traded down 12.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 12th. During the last week, InsaneCoin has traded 20.5% higher against the US dollar. InsaneCoin has a total market cap of $381,910.46 and approximately $16.00 worth of InsaneCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One InsaneCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0147 or 0.00000023 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $221.89 or 0.00346077 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.29 or 0.00009805 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.62 or 0.00011889 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001176 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00004739 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00007006 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000030 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0302 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000012 BTC.

About InsaneCoin

InsaneCoin (CRYPTO:INSN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 9th, 2016. InsaneCoin’s total supply is 25,892,236 coins. InsaneCoin’s official Twitter account is @insanecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . InsaneCoin’s official website is insane.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Insane Coin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. The Insane Coin moved to a new blockchain in order to support new features like Masternodes, POS v3, Darksend, Adaptive block sizes, VRX and more. “

Buying and Selling InsaneCoin

