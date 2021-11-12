InsaneCoin One Day Trading Volume Hits $16.00 (INSN)

InsaneCoin (CURRENCY:INSN) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 12th. In the last week, InsaneCoin has traded 20.5% higher against the dollar. InsaneCoin has a market cap of $381,910.46 and $16.00 worth of InsaneCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One InsaneCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0147 or 0.00000023 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $221.89 or 0.00346077 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.29 or 0.00009805 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.62 or 0.00011889 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001176 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00004739 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00007006 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000030 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0302 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000012 BTC.

InsaneCoin Coin Profile

InsaneCoin (INSN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 9th, 2016. InsaneCoin’s total supply is 25,892,236 coins. InsaneCoin’s official Twitter account is @insanecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for InsaneCoin is insane.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Insane Coin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. The Insane Coin moved to a new blockchain in order to support new features like Masternodes, POS v3, Darksend, Adaptive block sizes, VRX and more. “

Buying and Selling InsaneCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as InsaneCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade InsaneCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy InsaneCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

