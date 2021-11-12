Insider Buying: ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) Director Acquires 4,773 Shares of Stock

ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) Director Balan Nair bought 4,773 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.95 per share, for a total transaction of $99,994.35. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADTN traded up $0.18 on Friday, reaching $20.95. The company had a trading volume of 6,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,874. ADTRAN, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.06 and a 52-week high of $24.76. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 519.25 and a beta of 1.36.

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). The business had revenue of $138.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.00 million. ADTRAN had a return on equity of 3.51% and a net margin of 0.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that ADTRAN, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 15th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. ADTRAN’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 900.00%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ADTN. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on ADTRAN from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Cowen upgraded ADTRAN from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $22.17 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.14.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of ADTRAN by 6.2% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,212 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in ADTRAN by 4.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,095 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in ADTRAN by 2.6% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 33,490 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in ADTRAN by 1.5% during the first quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 59,574 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in ADTRAN by 1.1% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 106,900 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,005,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

ADTRAN Company Profile

ADTRAN, Inc engages in the provision of networking and communications platforms and services focused on the broadband access market. It operates through the Network Solutions and Services and Support business segment. The Network Solutions segment includes hardware products and next-generation virtualized solutions used in service provider or business networks, as well as prior-generation products.

