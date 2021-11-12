Insider Buying: Athenex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX) CEO Purchases 10,000 Shares of Stock

Athenex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX) CEO Johnson Yiu Nam Lau purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.07 per share, for a total transaction of $20,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of ATNX traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,025,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,938,874. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.20 million, a P/E ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 0.59. Athenex, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.02 and a 1-year high of $15.00.

Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.08. Athenex had a negative return on equity of 94.71% and a negative net margin of 124.24%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.44) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Athenex, Inc. will post -1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Athenex from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Athenex from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Athenex from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Athenex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.32.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ATNX. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Athenex during the third quarter worth $34,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Athenex during the second quarter worth $43,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in Athenex during the first quarter worth $49,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Athenex during the second quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Athenex by 43.4% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 14,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 4,422 shares in the last quarter. 39.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Athenex Company Profile

Athenex, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of cancer. It operates through the following segments: Oncology Innovation Platform, Global Supply Chain Platform, and Commercial Platform. The Oncology Innovation Platform segment focuses on the research and development of proprietary drugs.

