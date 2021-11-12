Insider Buying: BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC) Director Purchases 2,300 Shares of Stock

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC) Director Andrea Petro bought 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.06 per share, for a total transaction of $32,338.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ TCPC traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.04. 463,087 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 252,828. BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. has a 1-year low of $10.74 and a 1-year high of $15.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $811.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.44, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.21.

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The investment management company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.32. BlackRock TCP Capital had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 88.59%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.55%. BlackRock TCP Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.51%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.50 price target on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BlackRock TCP Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on BlackRock TCP Capital from $14.50 to $14.25 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.35.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TCPC. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in BlackRock TCP Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,586,000. Ares Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock TCP Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,121,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in BlackRock TCP Capital by 53.5% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 293,725 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,062,000 after acquiring an additional 102,314 shares in the last quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock TCP Capital by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 256,530 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,481,000 after acquiring an additional 51,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in BlackRock TCP Capital by 116.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 70,715 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $977,000 after acquiring an additional 37,994 shares in the last quarter. 27.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BlackRock TCP Capital

TCP Capital Corp. is an externally-managed specialty finance company focused on middle-market lending. We have elected to be regulated as a business development company, or BDC, under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Our stock is traded on NASDAQ under the ticker symbol ”TCPC”. TCP Capital’s investment objective is to achieve high total returns through current income and capital appreciation, with an emphasis on principal protection.

