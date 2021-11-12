Insider Buying: First Watch Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:FWRG) CFO Purchases 1,000 Shares of Stock

First Watch Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:FWRG) CFO H Melville Hope III bought 1,000 shares of First Watch Restaurant Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.26 per share, with a total value of $19,260.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ FWRG traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.06. 142,479 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 348,399. First Watch Restaurant Group Inc has a twelve month low of $18.75 and a twelve month high of $25.46.

First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.03. Equities analysts predict that First Watch Restaurant Group Inc will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FWRG. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $21.50 price target for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.00.

About First Watch Restaurant Group

First Watch Restaurant Group Inc is a daytime dining restaurant concept serving made-to-order breakfast, brunch and lunch using fresh ingredients. It offers pancakes, omelets, sandwiches and salads, alongside specialty items like the Quinoa Power Bowl(R), Avocado Toast and the Chickichanga. First Watch Restaurant Group Inc is based in BRADENTON, Fla.

