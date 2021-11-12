Insider Buying: Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC) Major Shareholder Buys 14,000 Shares of Stock

Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC) major shareholder Juniper Investment Company, Ll acquired 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.29 per share, with a total value of $102,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ:LINC traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.31. The stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,685. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $197.17 million, a PE ratio of 4.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.89. Lincoln Educational Services Co. has a 12-month low of $5.25 and a 12-month high of $8.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.73 and its 200-day moving average is $7.01.

Get Lincoln Educational Services alerts:

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. Lincoln Educational Services had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 34.52%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lincoln Educational Services Co. will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LINC. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 44,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 93.9% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 27,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 13,446 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $93,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Lincoln Educational Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $502,000. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Lincoln Educational Services by 224.6% during the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 808,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,289,000 after acquiring an additional 559,374 shares during the last quarter. 62.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on LINC shares. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.50 price objective on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lincoln Educational Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.06.

About Lincoln Educational Services

Lincoln Educational Services Corp. provides diversified career-oriented post-secondary education to recent high school graduates and working adults. It operates through the following segments: Transportation & Skilled Trades; Healthcare & Other Professions; and Transitional. The Transportation & Skilled Trades segment offers academic programs mainly in the disciplines of transportation and skilled trades such as automotive; diesel; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning; welding; and manufacturing.

Recommended Story: Cyclical Stocks – What You Should Know

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Educational Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Educational Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.