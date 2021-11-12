Insider Buying: MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) Director Acquires 87,500 Shares of Stock

MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) Director W Bruce Turner purchased 87,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.59 per share, with a total value of $489,125.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

W Bruce Turner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 9th, W Bruce Turner bought 63,500 shares of MoneyGram International stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.74 per share, with a total value of $364,490.00.

Shares of MGI traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.40. 93,769 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,616,747. MoneyGram International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.93 and a 52-week high of $12.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.77. The firm has a market cap of $586.80 million, a P/E ratio of -15.23 and a beta of 1.54.

MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. MoneyGram International had a negative return on equity of 6.68% and a negative net margin of 2.71%. The firm had revenue of $319.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.31 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MoneyGram International, Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MGI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays reduced their price target on MoneyGram International from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. TheStreet downgraded MoneyGram International from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of MoneyGram International by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MoneyGram International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in MoneyGram International in the 2nd quarter valued at $110,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in MoneyGram International in the 1st quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, MANA Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MoneyGram International in the 2nd quarter valued at $117,000. 65.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MoneyGram International Company Profile

MoneyGram International, Inc is a global payment services company, which offers global money transfers, bill payment solutions and money orders. It operates through the following business segments: Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment provides money transfer services.

