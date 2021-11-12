Insider Buying: MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) Director Acquires 87,500 Shares of Stock

MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) Director W Bruce Turner purchased 87,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.59 per share, with a total value of $489,125.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
W Bruce Turner also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, November 9th, W Bruce Turner bought 63,500 shares of MoneyGram International stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.74 per share, with a total value of $364,490.00.
Shares of MGI traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.40. 93,769 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,616,747. MoneyGram International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.93 and a 52-week high of $12.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.77. The firm has a market cap of $586.80 million, a P/E ratio of -15.23 and a beta of 1.54.
MGI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays reduced their price target on MoneyGram International from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. TheStreet downgraded MoneyGram International from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.50.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of MoneyGram International by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MoneyGram International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in MoneyGram International in the 2nd quarter valued at $110,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in MoneyGram International in the 1st quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, MANA Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MoneyGram International in the 2nd quarter valued at $117,000. 65.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
MoneyGram International Company Profile
MoneyGram International, Inc is a global payment services company, which offers global money transfers, bill payment solutions and money orders. It operates through the following business segments: Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment provides money transfer services.
