Insider Selling: Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) CFO Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) CFO Chad M. Cohen sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total value of $180,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of ADPT stock traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $33.21. 251,897 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 777,921. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.63 and a beta of 0.29. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a 12-month low of $29.74 and a 12-month high of $71.25.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.02. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 27.07% and a negative net margin of 129.89%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.27) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

ADPT has been the topic of a number of research reports. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Cowen initiated coverage on Adaptive Biotechnologies in a report on Friday, October 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $59.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.25.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the first quarter worth about $1,689,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 81.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 37,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,513,000 after buying an additional 16,616 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 5.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 398,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,273,000 after buying an additional 21,161 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 1.4% during the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 95,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,915,000 after buying an additional 1,288 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 14.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,966,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,107,000 after buying an additional 1,342,666 shares during the period. 82.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Company Profile

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp. engages in the development of an immune medicine platform. It harnesses the inherent biology of the adaptive immune system to transform the diagnosis and treatment of disease. Its products and services include immunoSEQ, clonoSEQ, cellular therapy, and vaccines. The company was founded by Chad Robins, Harlan Robins, and Chris Carlson in September 2009 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

