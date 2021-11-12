Insider Selling: Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) CEO Sells 503 Shares of Stock

Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) CEO Jeffery Allen Leonard sold 503 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.37, for a total value of $79,157.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of ALG traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $156.49. The company had a trading volume of 22,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,272. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.01. Alamo Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $131.17 and a 1 year high of $165.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 3.25.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.39). Alamo Group had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 5.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Alamo Group Inc. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. Alamo Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.64%.

Separately, DA Davidson began coverage on Alamo Group in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Alamo Group during the second quarter worth approximately $80,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Alamo Group during the first quarter worth approximately $202,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Alamo Group during the first quarter worth approximately $207,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Alamo Group during the first quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Alamo Group by 6.7% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. 91.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alamo Group, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of agricultural equipment and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental and industrial use. Its products include tractor-mounted mowing and other vegetation maintenance equipment, street sweepers, excavators, vacuum trucks, snow removal equipment, zero turn radius mowers, agricultural implements, and related aftermarket parts.

