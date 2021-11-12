Insider Selling: Associated Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:AC) Major Shareholder Sells 5,936 Shares of Stock

Associated Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:AC) major shareholder Associated Capital Group, Inc. sold 5,936 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $163,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Associated Capital Group, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Associated Capital Group alerts:

On Wednesday, November 10th, Associated Capital Group, Inc. sold 6,760 shares of Associated Capital Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.33, for a total value of $184,750.80.

On Monday, November 8th, Associated Capital Group, Inc. sold 5,481 shares of Associated Capital Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total transaction of $147,329.28.

On Wednesday, November 3rd, Associated Capital Group, Inc. sold 2,500 shares of Associated Capital Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.31, for a total transaction of $68,275.00.

On Monday, November 1st, Associated Capital Group, Inc. sold 1,472 shares of Associated Capital Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.60, for a total transaction of $39,155.20.

On Thursday, October 28th, Associated Capital Group, Inc. sold 869 shares of Associated Capital Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.59, for a total transaction of $23,106.71.

On Monday, October 25th, Associated Capital Group, Inc. sold 500 shares of Associated Capital Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $13,750.00.

On Monday, September 27th, Associated Capital Group, Inc. sold 1,400 shares of Associated Capital Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total transaction of $36,624.00.

On Monday, August 23rd, Associated Capital Group, Inc. sold 3,900 shares of Associated Capital Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.18, for a total transaction of $106,002.00.

On Friday, August 20th, Associated Capital Group, Inc. sold 1,037 shares of Associated Capital Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.98, for a total transaction of $27,978.26.

Associated Capital Group stock traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $41.34. The company had a trading volume of 6,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,100. The firm has a market capitalization of $913.57 million, a P/E ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.18 and its 200-day moving average is $37.16. Associated Capital Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.21 and a fifty-two week high of $43.49.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a yield of 0.5%. Associated Capital Group’s payout ratio is presently 4.42%.

AC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Associated Capital Group from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Associated Capital Group from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Associated Capital Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AC. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Associated Capital Group by 205.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Associated Capital Group during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Associated Capital Group by 148.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Associated Capital Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $238,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Associated Capital Group during the 1st quarter worth about $270,000. 9.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Associated Capital Group Company Profile

Associated Capital Group, Inc provides alternative investment management, institutional research and underwriting services. The company was founded by Mario Gabelli in 1976 and is headquartered in Rye, NY.

Recommended Story: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for Associated Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.