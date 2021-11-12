Insider Selling: Associated Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:AC) Major Shareholder Sells 6,760 Shares of Stock

Associated Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:AC) major shareholder Associated Capital Group, Inc. sold 6,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.33, for a total value of $184,750.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Associated Capital Group, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 12th, Associated Capital Group, Inc. sold 5,936 shares of Associated Capital Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $163,240.00.

On Monday, November 8th, Associated Capital Group, Inc. sold 5,481 shares of Associated Capital Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total value of $147,329.28.

On Wednesday, November 3rd, Associated Capital Group, Inc. sold 2,500 shares of Associated Capital Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.31, for a total value of $68,275.00.

On Monday, November 1st, Associated Capital Group, Inc. sold 1,472 shares of Associated Capital Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.60, for a total value of $39,155.20.

On Thursday, October 28th, Associated Capital Group, Inc. sold 869 shares of Associated Capital Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.59, for a total value of $23,106.71.

On Monday, October 25th, Associated Capital Group, Inc. sold 500 shares of Associated Capital Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $13,750.00.

On Monday, September 27th, Associated Capital Group, Inc. sold 1,400 shares of Associated Capital Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total value of $36,624.00.

On Monday, August 23rd, Associated Capital Group, Inc. sold 3,900 shares of Associated Capital Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.18, for a total value of $106,002.00.

On Friday, August 20th, Associated Capital Group, Inc. sold 1,037 shares of Associated Capital Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.98, for a total value of $27,978.26.

Shares of AC traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $41.34. The stock had a trading volume of 6,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,100. The firm has a market cap of $913.57 million, a P/E ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.16. Associated Capital Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.21 and a 52 week high of $43.49.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. Associated Capital Group’s payout ratio is presently 4.42%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Associated Capital Group by 24.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 58,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,272,000 after purchasing an additional 11,452 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Associated Capital Group by 8.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 39,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,539,000 after buying an additional 3,025 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Associated Capital Group by 591.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 28,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,028,000 after buying an additional 24,501 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Associated Capital Group by 10.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 1,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Associated Capital Group during the first quarter worth about $270,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AC. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Associated Capital Group from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Associated Capital Group from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Associated Capital Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

Associated Capital Group Company Profile

Associated Capital Group, Inc provides alternative investment management, institutional research and underwriting services. The company was founded by Mario Gabelli in 1976 and is headquartered in Rye, NY.

