Insider Selling: Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) COO Sells 35,000 Shares of Stock

Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) COO Mark Lenhard sold 35,000 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.76, for a total transaction of $11,961,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE BILL traded up $4.30 on Friday, hitting $334.70. 1,013,028 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,366,133. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.00 and a fifty-two week high of $348.49. The company has a market cap of $34.32 billion, a PE ratio of -185.94 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $291.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $221.11.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.06. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 52.34% and a negative return on equity of 7.67%. The company had revenue of $116.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.17) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 151.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BILL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Bill.com from $185.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Bill.com from $284.00 to $366.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bill.com from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bill.com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $287.00.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BILL. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 47.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,035,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,344,000 after buying an additional 1,622,210 shares in the last quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Bill.com in the 1st quarter valued at $225,525,000. Insight Holdings Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bill.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $205,879,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 2,827.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 821,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,442,000 after buying an additional 793,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Bill.com during the 2nd quarter worth $124,322,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.02% of the company’s stock.

About Bill.com

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

