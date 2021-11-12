Insider Selling: Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY) Insider Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY) insider Andrew James King sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.53, for a total value of $67,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:KDNY traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.46. 305,339 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 264,697. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.29. The stock has a market cap of $741.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.13 and a beta of -0.04. Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.48 and a fifty-two week high of $21.68.

Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.12. Chinook Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 52.69% and a negative net margin of 2,885.36%. On average, analysts expect that Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.57 EPS for the current year.

KDNY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chinook Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.60.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KDNY. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in Chinook Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $17,452,000. Frazier Management LLC purchased a new position in Chinook Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $15,532,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Chinook Therapeutics by 75.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,470,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,883,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063,133 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Chinook Therapeutics by 254.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 940,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,274,000 after acquiring an additional 675,206 shares during the period. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Chinook Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,892,000. Institutional investors own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

About Chinook Therapeutics

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing precision medicines for rare, severe chronic kidney diseases. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

