Insider Selling: Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) CEO Sells 15,385 Shares of Stock

Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 15,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.01, for a total value of $3,000,228.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Evan G. Greenberg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 30th, Evan G. Greenberg sold 7,177 shares of Chubb stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.14, for a total value of $1,328,749.78.

Shares of Chubb stock traded down $0.96 during trading on Friday, reaching $192.14. 12,022 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,857,529. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. Chubb Limited has a 1-year low of $144.00 and a 1-year high of $197.92. The company has a market cap of $82.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.78, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $183.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $174.70.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.48. Chubb had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 21.20%. The business had revenue of $9.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.00 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 12.09 EPS for the current year.

Chubb announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, July 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CB shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays increased their target price on Chubb from $192.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Chubb in a report on Sunday, October 10th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on Chubb from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.13.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Chubb in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 145.1% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

About Chubb

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

