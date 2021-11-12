Insider Selling: Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) CFO Sells 722,600 Shares of Stock

Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) CFO Steffan Tomlinson sold 722,600 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.30, for a total transaction of $64,528,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ CFLT traded up $1.88 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $90.01. 3,138,985 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,386,645. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.85. Confluent, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.71 and a 12 month high of $94.97.

Get Confluent alerts:

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $102.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.72 million. Confluent had a negative net margin of 76.90% and a negative return on equity of 72.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Confluent, Inc. will post -1.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CFLT. Coatue Management LLC increased its stake in Confluent by 314.4% during the 3rd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 7,147,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,384,000 after purchasing an additional 5,422,939 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in Confluent during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $238,368,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new position in Confluent during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $172,357,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Confluent during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $79,864,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Confluent during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $70,553,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.96% of the company’s stock.

CFLT has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Confluent in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Confluent in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Confluent from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Confluent from $42.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Confluent in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Confluent has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.96.

Confluent Company Profile

Confluent, Inc engages in developing cloud-native platform for data-in-motion that helps companies to connect their applications around real-time streams in the United States and internationally. The company offers Apache Kafka, a community distributed event streaming platform. Its products also include Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for Apache Kafka to connect and process data of user companies; Confluent platform, a self-managed platform to connect, process, and react to data in real-time for streaming data from across the organization for customer experiences and data-driven operations; ksqlDB that enables users to build real-time applications; and Confluent hub.

Read More: How dollar cost averaging works



Receive News & Ratings for Confluent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Confluent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.