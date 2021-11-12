Insider Selling: Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) SVP Sells 1,372 Shares of Stock

Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) SVP Elliot J. Mark sold 1,372 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.87, for a total transaction of $196,017.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ EVBG traded down $2.51 on Friday, reaching $132.75. 794,687 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 442,122. Everbridge, Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.23 and a 12 month high of $178.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.46. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.23. The stock has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of -45.93 and a beta of 0.71.

Get Everbridge alerts:

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.67. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 33.07% and a negative return on equity of 12.98%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.33) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Everbridge, Inc. will post -1.58 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Everbridge in the third quarter worth approximately $1,249,000. Gagnon Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 3.3% in the third quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 149,655 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,604,000 after purchasing an additional 4,772 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 87.3% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 9,551 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 4,451 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY grew its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 0.6% in the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 216,783 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 6.5% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,258 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,549,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Everbridge from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Everbridge from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Everbridge from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Everbridge in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Everbridge currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.00.

Everbridge Company Profile

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organizations operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

Further Reading: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for Everbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.