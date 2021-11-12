Insider Selling: First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:FR) Director Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:FR) (NYSE:AG) Director Keith Neumeyer sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.06, for a total value of C$853,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,677,167 shares in the company, valued at C$62,732,469.02.

Keith Neumeyer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 10th, Keith Neumeyer sold 25,000 shares of First Majestic Silver stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.70, for a total value of C$442,500.00.

On Friday, November 5th, Keith Neumeyer sold 50,000 shares of First Majestic Silver stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.65, for a total value of C$832,500.00.

Shares of FR stock traded up C$0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$17.59. 172,540 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 896,294. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$15.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$17.55. First Majestic Silver Corp. has a 12-month low of C$12.56 and a 12-month high of C$30.75. The stock has a market cap of C$4.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.05.

First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR) (NYSE:AG) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The mining company reported C$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C($0.06). The firm had revenue of C$189.31 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that First Majestic Silver Corp. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.006 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.14%. First Majestic Silver’s payout ratio is 6.00%.

FR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$25.00 target price on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Cormark restated a “buy” rating on shares of First Majestic Silver in a report on Tuesday. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Friday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$13.00 to C$13.25 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver to C$18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$19.71.

About First Majestic Silver

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in Mexico. It holds 100% interests in the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine comprises 119 concessions covering an area of 71,839 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa states; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine consists of 32 concessions covering an area of 102,172 hectares located in Sonora; and the La Encantada Silver Mine comprises 22 concessions covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

