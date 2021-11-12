Insider Selling: GreenBox POS (NASDAQ:GBOX) VP Sells 6,675 Shares of Stock

GreenBox POS (NASDAQ:GBOX) VP Lindsey Lee sold 6,675 shares of GreenBox POS stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.68, for a total transaction of $51,264.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Lindsey Lee also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 8th, Lindsey Lee sold 1,890 shares of GreenBox POS stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.02, for a total transaction of $15,157.80.

GBOX stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.04. The stock had a trading volume of 988,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 678,859. GreenBox POS has a 1-year low of $5.89 and a 1-year high of $20.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.95.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in GreenBox POS in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in GreenBox POS in the 1st quarter worth $45,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in GreenBox POS in the 2nd quarter worth $80,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in GreenBox POS in the 2nd quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in GreenBox POS by 459.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 7,141 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

GreenBox POS Company Profile

GreenBox POS, a technology company, develops, markets, and sells blockchain-based payment solutions. The company's blockchain-based systems are designed to facilitate, record, and store a volume of tokenized assets, representing cash or data, on a blockchain-based ledger. GreenBox POS was incorporated in 2007 and is based in San Diego, California.

