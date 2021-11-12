Insider Selling: Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) CEO Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) CEO Kenneth T. Lamneck sold 3,000 shares of Insight Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.08, for a total value of $315,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Kenneth T. Lamneck also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 10th, Kenneth T. Lamneck sold 232 shares of Insight Enterprises stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.03, for a total value of $22,510.96.

Shares of NASDAQ NSIT traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $105.46. 141,846 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 224,877. The company has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.81. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a one year low of $68.35 and a one year high of $107.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $95.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 2.30%. Insight Enterprises’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 7.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Insight Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on Insight Enterprises from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 2.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,874,433 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $387,483,000 after buying an additional 98,877 shares during the last quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. boosted its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 158.5% during the second quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 2,843,690 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $284,397,000 after buying an additional 1,743,690 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 22.4% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 668,514 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $63,790,000 after buying an additional 122,291 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 11.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 445,188 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,523,000 after buying an additional 44,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 11.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 431,151 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,119,000 after buying an additional 44,571 shares during the last quarter.

About Insight Enterprises

Insight Enterprises, Inc is a global provider of information technology, services, and cloud solutions to worldwide enterprises, governments, schools, and healthcare organizations. It helps businesses define, architect, implement, and manage Intelligent Technology Solutions in North America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific.

