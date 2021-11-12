Insider Selling: LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) Director Sells 644 Shares of Stock

LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) Director Alfred J. Novak sold 644 shares of LivaNova stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.77, for a total transaction of $58,455.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

LivaNova stock traded up $1.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $90.44. The company had a trading volume of 228,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 392,743. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. LivaNova PLC has a 12-month low of $49.44 and a 12-month high of $93.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $83.09 and its 200-day moving average is $82.74. The company has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.88 and a beta of 0.85.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.23. LivaNova had a positive return on equity of 10.04% and a negative net margin of 39.33%. The business had revenue of $253.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that LivaNova PLC will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LIVN. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in LivaNova in the 1st quarter valued at $660,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in LivaNova in the 1st quarter valued at $303,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of LivaNova by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 12,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of LivaNova in the 1st quarter worth $321,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LivaNova in the 1st quarter worth $812,000. Institutional investors own 94.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of LivaNova from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of LivaNova from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of LivaNova from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.00.

LivaNova Company Profile

LivaNova Plc is a global medical technology company, which engages in the development and delivery of therapeutic solutions for the benefit of patients, healthcare professionals, and healthcare systems. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Neuromodulation segments. The Cardiovascular segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, heart valves, and circulatory support products.

