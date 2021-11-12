Insider Selling: McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) CEO Sells 12,288 Shares of Stock

McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 12,288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.05, for a total transaction of $2,703,974.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:MCK traded up $1.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $223.98. 4,507 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,015,510. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70. McKesson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $168.88 and a fifty-two week high of $227.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $206.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $199.37. The stock has a market cap of $34.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.79.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $6.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.66 by $1.49. The business had revenue of $66.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.23 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 5,793.16% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.80 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 22.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -6.25%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on McKesson from $226.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Argus boosted their price target on McKesson from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI upped their target price on McKesson from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on McKesson from $261.00 to $279.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on McKesson from $247.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $255.25.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in McKesson in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Field & Main Bank bought a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. 86.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical; International; Medical-Surgical Solutions; and Prescription Technology Solutions (“RxTS“).

