Insider Selling: McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) EVP Sells 10,249 Shares of Stock

McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 10,249 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.01, for a total transaction of $2,254,882.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of McKesson stock traded up $1.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $223.98. The stock had a trading volume of 4,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,015,510. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $206.58 and its 200 day moving average is $199.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.20 billion, a PE ratio of -7.40, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.79. McKesson Co. has a twelve month low of $168.88 and a twelve month high of $227.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $6.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $1.49. The business had revenue of $66.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.23 billion. McKesson had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a negative return on equity of 5,793.16%. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.80 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 22.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -6.25%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of McKesson in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Field & Main Bank acquired a new position in shares of McKesson during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of McKesson during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of McKesson during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of McKesson during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $210.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $261.00 to $279.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $226.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of McKesson from $247.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McKesson currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.25.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical; International; Medical-Surgical Solutions; and Prescription Technology Solutions (“RxTS“).

