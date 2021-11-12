Insider Selling: PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) General Counsel Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) General Counsel Thomas C. Chow sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.44, for a total value of $394,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
PUBM stock traded down $0.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $39.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,896,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,037,270. PubMatic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.61 and a 1 year high of $76.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.17 and its 200-day moving average is $31.91.
PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.15. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PubMatic, Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in PubMatic by 661.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. StepStone Group LP purchased a new stake in PubMatic in the 3rd quarter worth $63,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in PubMatic in the 3rd quarter worth $75,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in PubMatic in the 2nd quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in PubMatic by 225.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 1,582 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.81% of the company’s stock.
PubMatic Company Profile
PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include PubMatic Cloud, which offers a customizable platform as a service; Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.
