Insider Selling: Sun Life Financial Inc. (TSE:SLF) Senior Officer Sells 29,881 Shares of Stock

Sun Life Financial Inc. (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) Senior Officer Colm Joseph Freyne sold 29,881 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$70.56, for a total value of C$2,108,322.68.

SLF stock traded down C$0.39 during trading on Friday, reaching C$70.39. 111,955 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,958,457. The company has a market capitalization of C$41.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.56. The company has a current ratio of 1,108.38, a quick ratio of 1,053.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.01. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a twelve month low of C$54.71 and a twelve month high of C$71.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$67.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$65.80.

Get Sun Life Financial alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 35.94%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SLF shares. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$74.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Monday, October 25th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$77.00 to C$78.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. TD Securities raised their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$73.00 to C$77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$71.00 to C$74.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$76.00 to C$79.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$75.50.

About Sun Life Financial

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

Further Reading: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Life Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Life Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.