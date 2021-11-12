Insider Selling: The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS) CAO Sells 2,208 Shares of Stock

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS) CAO Christi Hing sold 2,208 shares of ONE Group Hospitality stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.28, for a total value of $33,738.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of ONE Group Hospitality stock traded up $1.18 on Friday, reaching $16.13. The company had a trading volume of 1,050,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 220,496. The firm has a market cap of $517.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.60 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.02. The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.80 and a 1 year high of $16.44.

ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.09). ONE Group Hospitality had a return on equity of 35.42% and a net margin of 8.86%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in ONE Group Hospitality by 169.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,502 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in ONE Group Hospitality by 170.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in ONE Group Hospitality during the 1st quarter valued at $89,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in ONE Group Hospitality during the 1st quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in ONE Group Hospitality by 57.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,706 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 3,524 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.34% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered ONE Group Hospitality from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. TheStreet upgraded ONE Group Hospitality from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on ONE Group Hospitality from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded ONE Group Hospitality from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

ONE Group Hospitality Company Profile

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc engages in the development, owning, and management of restaurants and lounges. It operates through the following segments: STK, Kona Grill, ONE Hospitality and Corporate. The STK segment consists of the results of operations from STK restaurant locations, competing in the full-service dining industry, as well as management, license.

