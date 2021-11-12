Insider Selling: The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) CEO Sells 2,500 Shares of Stock

The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.05, for a total value of $157,625.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NYSE SO traded down $1.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $61.89. 4,154,243 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,964,939. The company has a market capitalization of $65.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.90. The Southern Company has a 12-month low of $56.69 and a 12-month high of $67.54.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.01. Southern had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 13.40%. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. Southern’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.29%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SO. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Southern during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,056,000. Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its holdings in shares of Southern by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 444,903 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,921,000 after acquiring an additional 20,041 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Southern by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,405,372 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $149,518,000 after acquiring an additional 516,261 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Southern by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,859,801 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $233,556,000 after acquiring an additional 49,097 shares during the period. Finally, Biondo Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Southern by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 102,242 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,251,000 after acquiring an additional 4,869 shares during the period. 59.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Southern from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Southern from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Southern from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Southern in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim raised Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Southern has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.31.

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

