Insider Selling: Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) VP Sells 621 Shares of Stock

Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) VP Amy M. Klimek sold 621 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total transaction of $23,604.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of WWW traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $34.07. The stock had a trading volume of 444,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 506,794. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.68 and a 1 year high of $44.74. The firm has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of -39.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.92 and its 200 day moving average is $34.96.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The textile maker reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. Wolverine World Wide had a negative net margin of 3.06% and a positive return on equity of 20.83%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. Wolverine World Wide’s payout ratio is -47.06%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on WWW shares. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.00.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,934,983 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $300,573,000 after buying an additional 380,264 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 5,579,343 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $213,800,000 after purchasing an additional 616,196 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,884,515 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $130,675,000 after purchasing an additional 20,280 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,699,603 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $91,083,000 after purchasing an additional 102,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Wolverine World Wide by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,608,420 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $87,747,000 after buying an additional 465,207 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.15% of the company’s stock.

About Wolverine World Wide

Wolverine World Wide, Inc engages in the design, manufacture and sale of branded casual, active lifestyle, work, outdoor sport, athletic, children’s and uniform footwear and apparel. It operates through the following segments: Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group. The Wolverine Michigan Group consists of Merrell footwear and apparel, Cat footwear, Wolverine footwear and apparel, Chaco footwear, Hush Puppies footwear and apparel, Bates uniform footwear, Harley-Davidson footwear and Hytest safety footwear.

