Insights Network (INSTAR) Trading Up 5.6% This Week

Insights Network (CURRENCY:INSTAR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 12th. During the last seven days, Insights Network has traded up 5.6% against the dollar. One Insights Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0401 or 0.00000063 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Insights Network has a total market cap of $7.89 million and $148.00 worth of Insights Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.58 or 0.00052739 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001571 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00002682 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000595 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $143.09 or 0.00224707 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00011112 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.87 or 0.00089313 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Insights Network

Insights Network (INSTAR) is a coin. Insights Network’s total supply is 288,153,320 coins and its circulating supply is 196,753,508 coins. Insights Network’s official Twitter account is @instartoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Insights Network is medium.com/@InsightsNetwork . Insights Network’s official website is www.insights.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Insights Network is an Ethereum-Based data exchange. A unique combination of a blockchain and Secure Multiparty Computation makes it possible to enforce the exchange of data and payment between the provider and the requester of data without third-party involvement. Insights Network allows regular users to sell their data (without disclosing their identity) directly to organizations that need it. INSTAR is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the Insights Network ecosystem. “

Insights Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insights Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Insights Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Insights Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

