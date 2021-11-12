Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) Director Janet E. Jackson Sells 2,000 Shares

Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) Director Janet E. Jackson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.97, for a total value of $263,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE IBP traded up $2.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $133.70. 163,917 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 214,944. The company has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.20 and a beta of 1.86. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a 12-month low of $91.59 and a 12-month high of $140.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $118.65 and a 200 day moving average of $119.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $509.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.13 million. Installed Building Products had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 43.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Installed Building Products, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.30%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IBP. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,749,070 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $401,713,000 after buying an additional 65,335 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,489,757 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $304,647,000 after acquiring an additional 31,525 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY grew its position in Installed Building Products by 1.7% in the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,985,241 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $220,124,000 after acquiring an additional 33,480 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Installed Building Products by 0.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,538,034 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $188,192,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP raised its stake in Installed Building Products by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 1,205,720 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $129,193,000 after purchasing an additional 268,672 shares during the last quarter. 77.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IBP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating on shares of Installed Building Products in a research note on Sunday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Installed Building Products from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Installed Building Products from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.90.

Installed Building Products Company Profile

Installed Building Products, Inc engages in the business of installing insulation for the residential new construction market. Its products include garage doors, rain gutters, shower doors, closet shelving, and mirrors. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

