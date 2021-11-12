Insulet (PODD) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Insulet (NASDAQ: PODD) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

11/8/2021 – Insulet had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $285.00 to $329.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/5/2021 – Insulet had its price target raised by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $300.00 to $350.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/5/2021 – Insulet had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $262.00 to $295.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

11/5/2021 – Insulet had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $276.00 to $303.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

11/5/2021 – Insulet had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $300.00 to $330.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/5/2021 – Insulet had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $325.00 to $350.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ PODD opened at $314.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a current ratio of 5.87. The firm has a market cap of $21.70 billion, a PE ratio of -699.16 and a beta of 0.66. Insulet Co. has a one year low of $218.28 and a one year high of $324.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $297.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $282.89.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $275.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.62 million. Insulet had a negative net margin of 2.84% and a positive return on equity of 0.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Insulet Co. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.87, for a total value of $4,243,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Bret Christensen sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.13, for a total transaction of $882,390.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,803,437.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in Insulet by 4.5% during the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 6,722 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,911,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Insulet by 11.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,219 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,179,000 after buying an additional 1,932 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in Insulet by 3.0% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 68,016 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $19,332,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its holdings in Insulet by 12.9% during the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 19,200 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,457,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Insulet by 3.0% in the third quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 14,492 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,119,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter.

Insulet Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of an insulin infusion system for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It specializes in diabetes supplies, including the OmniPod System, as well as other diabetes related products and supplies such as blood glucose testing supplies, traditional insulin pumps, pump supplies, and pharmaceuticals.

