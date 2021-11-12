InsurAce (INSUR) Trading Up 3.5% Over Last Week

InsurAce (CURRENCY:INSUR) traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 12th. Over the last week, InsurAce has traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One InsurAce coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.69 or 0.00002656 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. InsurAce has a total market capitalization of $19.05 million and approximately $1.91 million worth of InsurAce was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 69,638,945.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.79869232 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001571 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00001847 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.52 or 0.00071503 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $45.69 or 0.00071756 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $62.68 or 0.00098453 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,587.62 or 0.07205627 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63,952.91 or 1.00448727 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About InsurAce

InsurAce’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,266,626 coins. InsurAce’s official Twitter account is @insur_ace

According to CryptoCompare, “InsurChain is started by XLAB Foundation LTD.，a a non-profit foundation organization founded in 2018 in Singapore. InsurChain will become the provider of the global blockchain infrastructure for all insurance markets around the world and a blockchain-based insurance ecosystem. On one hand, we will build an enterprise-level blockchain-based platform, on the other hand, we will also build scalable Dapps to support the system. We will leverage blockchain to address the pain point in insurance and improve operating efficiency of the entire industry. InsurChainCoin (INSUR) is the crypto token used in the InsurChain ecosystem. Users can exchange InsurCoin for various functions of InsurChain. Other than, InsurCoin can also be used as an asset in certain transactions on the platform. “

Buying and Selling InsurAce

