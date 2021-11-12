Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Bought by Managed Asset Portfolios LLC

Managed Asset Portfolios LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 8.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 279,896 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 20,791 shares during the period. Intel comprises 2.3% of Managed Asset Portfolios LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $15,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Brown Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intel by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 45,337 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,545,000 after buying an additional 2,007 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in shares of Intel by 2,908.2% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 23,945 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,533,000 after buying an additional 23,149 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its stake in shares of Intel by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 514,160 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $28,864,000 after buying an additional 8,370 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 157,399 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $8,836,000 after buying an additional 2,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,642,000. 62.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $50.53 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $52.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.74. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $44.55 and a 12 month high of $68.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.51 billion, a PE ratio of 9.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.52.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.60. Intel had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 26.89%. The company had revenue of $19.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, November 7th will be given a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.99%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on INTC. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Intel from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective (down from $51.00) on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Mizuho cut Intel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $70.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.52.

In other Intel news, Director Dion J. Weisler bought 10,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $48.11 per share, with a total value of $497,986.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank D. Yeary acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $49.66 per share, with a total value of $496,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

