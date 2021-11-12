Intellicheck (NASDAQ:IDN) Announces Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Intellicheck (NASDAQ:IDN) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Intellicheck had a negative return on equity of 5.20% and a negative net margin of 3.77%.

IDN stock traded down $0.71 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.32. 611,089 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 195,595. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -210.67 and a beta of 1.82. Intellicheck has a 52-week low of $5.60 and a 52-week high of $15.45.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IDN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intellicheck from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Intellicheck in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Craig Hallum cut Intellicheck from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on Intellicheck in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.90.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Intellicheck stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Intellicheck, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDN) by 196.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,831 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,458 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.13% of Intellicheck worth $208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 44.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Intellicheck

Intellicheck, Inc engages in the development, integration, and marketing of threat and identity authentication solutions. It offers professional services, retail, age, defense, guest, and port ID. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Melville, NY.

