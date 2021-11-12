Intellinetics (OTCMKTS:INLX) Shares Up 3.8%

Intellinetics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INLX) shares shot up 3.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $5.50 and last traded at $5.50. 1,650 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 14% from the average session volume of 1,928 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.30.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Intellinetics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.53 million, a P/E ratio of -45.83 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.89.
Intellinetics Company Profile (OTCMKTS:INLX)
Intellinetics, Inc engages in the provision of document services and software solutions to private and public sectors. It operates through the following segments: Document Management and Document Conversion. The Document Management segment allows customers to capture and manage all documents across operations such as scanned hard-copy documents and all digital documents including those from Microsoft Office 365, digital images, audio, video and emails.
