Intellinetics (OTCMKTS:INLX) Shares Up 3.8%

Intellinetics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INLX) shares shot up 3.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $5.50 and last traded at $5.50. 1,650 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 14% from the average session volume of 1,928 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.30.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Intellinetics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

Get Intellinetics alerts:

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.53 million, a P/E ratio of -45.83 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Intellinetics (OTCMKTS:INLX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. Intellinetics had a positive return on equity of 26.93% and a negative net margin of 2.19%. The company had revenue of $2.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Intellinetics, Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intellinetics Company Profile (OTCMKTS:INLX)

Intellinetics, Inc engages in the provision of document services and software solutions to private and public sectors. It operates through the following segments: Document Management and Document Conversion. The Document Management segment allows customers to capture and manage all documents across operations such as scanned hard-copy documents and all digital documents including those from Microsoft Office 365, digital images, audio, video and emails.

See Also: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Intellinetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intellinetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.