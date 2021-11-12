International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) Price Target Raised to $170.00

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) had its price objective boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $162.00 to $170.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.14% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on IFF. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.11 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $154.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.65.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

NYSE:IFF opened at $150.25 on Friday. International Flavors & Fragrances has a 1-year low of $103.94 and a 1-year high of $157.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $143.10 and a 200 day moving average of $145.58. The firm has a market cap of $37.42 billion, a PE ratio of 123.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 7.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 142.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IFF. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 209.8% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 56,140.0% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,624 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 5,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products. It operates through the following segments: Taste and Scent. The Taste segment is sold to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

Further Reading: Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.