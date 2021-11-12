Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Intrusion had a negative net margin of 203.31% and a negative return on equity of 141.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS.

Intrusion stock traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,801,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 726,312. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.13 and a 200-day moving average of $8.78. The stock has a market cap of $79.31 million, a PE ratio of -5.42 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 2.75. Intrusion has a one year low of $3.33 and a one year high of $29.90.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Intrusion from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Intrusion from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Intrusion stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intrusion Inc. (NASDAQ:INTZ) by 17.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 141,084 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,788 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.80% of Intrusion worth $572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.65% of the company’s stock.

About Intrusion

Intrusion, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions. It specializes in the development and marketing of entity identification, high speed data mining cybercrime and advanced persistent threat detection products. The company supports a range of customers including United States federal government entities, local government, banks, airlines, credit unions, and other financial institutions as well as hospitals, and other healthcare providers by providing products such as TraceCop for identity discovery and disclosure, and Savant for network data mining and advanced persistent threat detection.

